Hold probe into violation of Agrarian Reforms Act by officials: JKSAC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 22: Jammu Kashmir Sharnarthi Action Committee (JKSAC) in a meeting held at village Satraiyan, in Suchetgarh, Jammu strongly condemned the Revenue Department for consistent violation of Agrarian Reform Act/Laws for obvious reasons under the patronage of senior officers, particularly in respect of DPs of 1947 from PoK settled on lands in rural areas of Jammu province.

The participants urged upon the Lt Governor Manoj K. Sinha and Principal Secretary, Revenue Shaleen Kabra to put reign on Revenue Department. They alleged that corruption in this Deptt is touching new heights with every passing day thus dashing to grounds all the claims put forth by the Govt to end the corruption. The participants demanded constitution of a high level committee of Revenue experts to probe into the violations committed by the Revenue authority from the last several years to restore the shattered faith of masses in good governance of Govt, as claimed.

Addressing the meeting Gurdev Singh president, JKSAC alongwith Parveen Singh Sarpanch, Dayal Singh Panch, Capt. Puran Singh, Bhagwan Singh and Tarlok Singh Tara said that incredible it may sound but it is the known truth that Revenue Deptt. is running its own parallel Govt in the UT of J&K. Tehsildhar/Patwaris are violating the Agrarian Reform Act/Laws in broad day light under the organized patronage of their senior authorities for minting money. They are acting as per whims of the tress-passers and land mafia. The girdwaries and status of lands are changed as per the convenience of encroacher and land mafias.

He said that DPs were allotted Evacuee as well as State lands vide Govt. order 578-C of 1954 and 254-C of 1965 respectively under a prescribed scale as per the strength of their family members. Approximately 23,000 DPs families were allotted both kinds of lands and as per Govt records 8,000 families were allotted lands much below the sanctioned scale. Majority of these families could not cultivate their lands for the reasons viz-a-viz firstly the families allotted less lands which was insufficient for their livelihood. Secondly, because of then Govt having ill intention and for political consideration the possession of lands were not handed over to DPs. The lands were allotted to DPs in two to three places at a considerable difference from their place of dwellings which also made DPs helpless to manage the cultivation. Such DPs are still struggling for the possession of their lands and knocking the doors of Tehsildar and other Revenue authority everyday.