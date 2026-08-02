Hockey J&K defends team selection

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 1: Hockey Jammu & Kashmir today held a press conference in Jammu to address concerns regarding the newly elected Executive Body and the inclusion of four Punjab players in the Jammu & Kashmir Men's Team for the 16th Hockey India National Men Championship 2026 being held at Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

The press conference was addressed by Dr Taran Singh, General Secretary, Hockey Jammu & Kashmir, along with Baljeet Kour, Resident Secretary; Tejinder Singh, Secretary; Jaswinder Kour, Vice President; veteran hockey players, and young players of the Union Territory.

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Dr Taran Singh highlighted the journey of Hockey India and Hockey Jammu & Kashmir since their formation in 2009. He alleged that after 2022, the previous body failed to organise major tournaments, including State Championships, and pointed towards poor national-level performances during that period.

He informed that the present Executive Body was elected on May 31, 2025, as per the directions of the Jammu & Kashmir Court, through elections conducted by the J&K Sports Council under the supervision of Musbat Ismail, Deputy Legal Remembrancer, J&K Sports Council, as Returning Officer and Sekar J. Manoharan, Observer appointed by Hockey India.

Clarifying the inclusion of four Punjab players, he said the selection was made as per Hockey India guidelines, which allow affiliated units to include up to four players from other states or academies with valid NOCs. He added that the Association bears the expenses of these additional players, while 14 players are supported through the J&K Sports Council after screening.