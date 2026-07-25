HMSI unveils 10 motorcycles and scooters for Indian market

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 24: Addressing diverse customer needs across multiple segments, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) today unveiled an expanded portfolio of 10 motorcycles and scooters for the Indian market, seven all-new models and three refreshed models with new color options.

The expansion comes as India's two-wheeler market moves beyond being predominantly utility-led towards more differentiated mobility choices.

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While affordability, fuel efficiency and total cost of ownership remain fundamental considerations, customers are increasingly seeking products aligned with their individual lifestyles and riding aspirations. Responding to this shift, HMSI's 10-product lineup offers customers a wider choice of motorcycles and scooters to match their diverse riding needs and preferences.

Speaking on the occasion, Tsutsumu Otani, president & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, "India remains one of Honda's most strategic global markets. This 10-product portfolio offers a wide range of mobility solutions. It reinforces Honda's multi-pathway approach, with advanced ICE vehicles, electric mobility solutions, and flex-fuel technologies designed to address diverse customer needs and varying infrastructure readiness. At the same time, we are accelerating our Make-in-India for the World commitment by strengthening local engineering and manufacturing capabilities. This not only allows us to bring Honda's global technologies closer to Indian customers, but also reinforces India's role as an important manufacturing and export hub within Honda's global operations, while maintaining the quality, reliability, and safety that define Honda."

Mutsuo Usui, Director, Sales & Marketing added, "Indian customers today are looking for products that complement their lifestyles as much as their mobility needs. Through this expanded portfolio, we are bringing a broader range of Honda's globally acclaimed models to India and offering customers greater choice across multiple riding categories. Whether for daily commuting, weekend exploration, adventure touring, or leisure riding, this product range enables customers to choose a Honda that best matches their aspirations."

HMSI will introduce the new products in a phased manner.