HMIL unveils ‘India-Spec Hyundai Bayon’, launching on Oct 26

Excelsior Correspondent

GURUGRAM, Oct 13: Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is ushering in the next era of intelligent mobility with the India-spec Hyundai BAYON, an Intelligent Utility Vehicle engineered around the philosophy of "Intelligence That Moves."

Designed for modern customers who expect technology to simplify and enrich everyday journeys, the SUV seamlessly integrates Artificial Intelligence, advanced connectivity, software-defined architecture and an immersive digital cockpit to deliver an intuitive, connected mobility experience.

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Hyundai BAYON will be launched in India on October 26, 2026 and the customers can book the Hyundai BAYON online through Hyundai's official website (hyundai.co.in) or at any authorized Hyundai dealership with a booking amount of Rs. 11,000.

A handout stated that deliveries of the Hyundai BAYON are scheduled to commence during the festive season. Detailed delivery timelines will be communicated at the time of launch.

Commenting on the intelligent technologies of Hyundai BAYON, Tarun Garg, Managing Director and CEO, HMIL, said, "With Hyundai BAYON, we are introducing an Intelligent Utility Vehicle that places technology and convenience at the heart of the customer experience. Guided by the philosophy of 'Intelligence That Moves,' BAYON seamlessly integrates Artificial Intelligence, advanced connectivity and software-driven innovation to create a mobility experience that is intuitive, evolving and deeply personalised. Through segment-defining technologies & features such as HMIL's first-ever Generative AI Voice Assistant, NVIDIA-accelerated Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC), Vehicle Controller Over-the-Air (C-OTA) updates and Hyundai Bluelink connected features, BAYON represents the next generation of intelligent mobility for Indian customers."