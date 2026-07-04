HMIL introduces BaaS in CRETA electric, starting at Rs 10.99 lakhs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 3: Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) today announced the introduction of Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) ownership model for the Hyundai CRETA Electric.

Customers can now own the Hyundai CRETA Electric at a starting price of Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom), along with battery, EMI starting at just Rs 3.9 per kilometre.

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The introduction of BaaS marks another significant step in Hyundai’s commitment towards accelerating EV adoption in India by addressing one of the biggest customer concerns of higher upfront acquisition cost.

Commenting on the announcement, Tarun Garg, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited said, “At HMIL, we believe the future of mobility must be accessible, intelligent and customer centric. The introduction of Battery-as-a-Service for the Hyundai CRETA Electric is a transformational step towards democratizing electric mobility in India. By significantly reducing the initial acquisition cost and offering flexible battery rental plans, we are enabling more customers to confidently transition to EVs while enjoying Hyundai’s trusted technology, safety and innovation.”

The Hyundai CRETA Electric has proven its real-life usage across multiple test and record runs including the Hyundai Test Driven by 100 campaign, where 100 creators test drove the CRETA Electric and evaluated it across 10 states, 26 cities and 200+ destinations, covering 15,000 km.

Hyundai CRETA Electric achieved a national milestone by recording the “Maximum Distance Covered by an Electric Car in 24 Hours” in the India Book of Records, covering 1,326.5 km.

During the same run, it also set a benchmark for the fastest 1,000 km, completing the distance in just 18 hours and 31 minutes.