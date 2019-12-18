HMD Global brings Nokia 2.3 to India

NEW DELHI: HMD Global, which sells Nokia brand of mobile phones, on Wednesday announced the launch of Nokia 2.3 smartphone in the Indian market priced at Rs 8,199.

The device was unveiled in Cairo earlier this month and, will compete with smartphones from the stables of players like Xiaomi, Infinix and realme.

“Nokia 2 series has been one of our most successful franchises in the accessible segment in India and to augment the value we bring to our Indian consumers, we have fronted a 1-year replacement guarantee on Nokia 2.3…” HMD Global Vice President – India, Middle-East and North Africa Sanmeet Kochhar said.

Consumers have loved HMD’s 1-year replacement guarantee on Nokia feature phones and now this is being extended to smartphones with the Nokia 2.3, he added. (AGENCIES)