HM Shah pays tributes to Pingali Venkayya on birth anniversary

NEW DELHI, Aug 2: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday paid tributes to Pingali Venkayya, who conceptualised the design of India's national flag, on his birth anniversary.

In a message posted on X, Shah said, "Tributes to Pingali Venkayya Ji on his Jayanti. He made an immortal contribution to designing the Tiranga, our National Flag, which flutters high as the symbol of our pride and aspirations."

"His role in the independence movement and development of different streams of knowledge will always inspire Indians," he added.

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Venkayya was a freedom fighter and is credited with conceptualising the design of India's national flag. (PTI)