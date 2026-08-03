HM Shah Must Explain In Parliament Lathicharge-Pellet Gun Action On Students: Kharge

NEW DELHI, Aug 3: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday demanded that Home Minister Amit Shah should come to Parliament and explain the lathicharge-pellet gun action on protesting students.

The Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha also demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should answer how the donations to the Ram temple were stolen.

"Modi government will have to answer INDIA. 1. Home Minister should come to the Parliament and explain the lathicharge-pellet gun action on students.

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"Prime Minister should answer how the 'chhanda-chdhawa' donated to Shri Ram Mandir, was stolen, even as the Trust was under PM's oversight," Kharge said on X after a meeting of INDIA bloc party floor leaders at his chamber in Parliament House complex.

The Opposition has been seeking a statement from the Home Minister on the police action against protesting students on July 20, including use of pellet guns, and have also demanded his resignation over the issue.

Besides Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretaries Jairam Ramesh and K C Vebugopal, SP's Dharmendra Yadav, TMC's Mahua Moitra and Sagarika Ghose, NCP (SP)'s Supriya Sule, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut and Arvind Sawant, JMM's Mahua Maji, CPI(M)'s John Brittas and CPI's P Santhosh Kumar, RSP's NK Premchandran, among others, participated in the meeting.

The INDIA bloc has vowed to corner the government on issues of alleged donation theft and the use of "brutal force" against students during their protests over the NEET paper leak.