HM owes explanation over violence, use of pellet guns at Delhi: AICC Secy

*Statehood movement to be intensified: Bhalla

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, July 27: Congress party held an impressive meeting at Reasi today which was attended by AICC Secretary Co-incharge J&K affairs Divya Maderna, and working president JKPCC Raman Bhalla besides many senior leaders of the party belonging to the district.

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The meeting was organized by DCC Reasi led by Ajay Salalia and attended by Jugal Kishore Sharma Ex-Minister ; Mumtaz Ahmed Khan Ex-MLA, Rajesh Sadotra former gen secy JKPCC, Bhupinder Singh former DCC president Reasi, Rakesh Wazir former gen secy JKPCC, M R Salalia, Pritam Singh, Ajay Salalia, Vijay Kumar Sharma, Shobha Sharma, Karandeep Singh, Kamal Singh and others.

A large number of prominent leaders and activists of the party from all blocks attended the important meeting and shared their organizational activities and issues faced by people.

Addressing the gathering, Divya Maderna demanded that Union Home Minister owes an explanation to the nation over the use of excessive force and atrocities on the peaceful students- protesters at Jantar Mantar, who were subjected to all sorts of force by the police including pellet guns leaving hundreds of students grievously injured and hospitalized.

She said LoP Rahul Gandhi was the first to realise the pain of youth and their parents and launched Chhatron ki Goonj from Kota on July 6, which galvanised the youth of the country to fight for their rights and against the paper leak scams.

He led the entire opposition to support the cause of our students when the authoritarian Government was not ready to accept the genuine demand of resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for owning moral responsibility. Even debate was not allowed in the parliament, forcing him to lead the dharna out PM residence.

She said that Modi Government used every method to malign and break the students struggle, used every force against the unarmed peaceful students bots and girls but the courage of youth & togetherness of entire opposition led by Congress on the issue forced Government, to under pressure ,seek his resignation but see the hypocrisy of BJP in the Parliament today, she said, as BJP MPs were according welcome to Dharmendra Pradhan, adding insult to the injuries of the students.

Raman Bhalla criticized Modi Government and BJP on various fronts including Chanda Chori in Ram Temple demanding Supreme Court monitored probe to expose all thieves and handing over the trust to Sadhus, Saints and Shankracharyas, highlighting NEET paper leaks besides seeking restoration of Statehood at the earliest otherwise the Statehood movement would be intensified.

Bhalla said that BJP Government is committed to the restoration of Statehood but is betraying the faith of people of J&K especially Jammu region which returned 29 MLAs and two MPs to BJP. He claimed to intensify Congress movement on Statehood. Several senior leaders also addressed the gathering.