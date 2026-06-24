HM Amit Shah To Chair Narco-Coordination Centre Meeting On Friday

NEW DELHI, June 24: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the 10th apex-level meeting of the Narco-Coordination Centre on Friday, with a focus on tackling the challenges posed by synthetic drugs, darknet-enabled trafficking and expanding the reach of rehabilitation centres for drug users over the next three years.

The meeting will bring together key stakeholders from 44 central ministries and departments, along with 108 representatives from state governments and drug law enforcement agencies in hybrid mode, where further strengthening the government's efforts to achieve a drug-free India will be discussed.

Shah will also release a vision document on narcotics control (2026-2029) prepared through wide-ranging consultations with Central government departments, drug law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders.

The document will provide a shared roadmap for addressing the "demand-reduction, supply-reduction and harm-reduction" aspects of the drug menace.

The roadmap envisages a network-centric enforcement approach, clearly defines responsibilities, timelines, and measurable targets for all stakeholders, and integrates enforcement, demand reduction, rehabilitation, public awareness, capacity building, and inter-agency coordination.

"This vision document will serve as a guiding framework for policy formulation, implementation and institutional strengthening across the country to curb the menace of drugs," a government statement said.

Shah will also release the NCB annual report- 2025 and inaugurate the newly built NCB zonal offices in Jammu and Guwahati.

"This meeting is expected to reinforce the government's 'Zero Tolerance Policy' against drug trafficking in the country as emphasised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the statement said.

It said under the Drug Disposal Fortnight Campaign, approximately 2,09,500 kg of drugs worth Rs 6,000 crore are expected to be destroyed across India by various central and state law-enforcement agencies.

The meeting will provide a platform for a comprehensive review and assessment of the collective efforts undertaken by all stakeholders in combating the drug menace in the country, the statement said.

"While underscoring the need for a whole-of-government approach to effectively combating the drug menace in the country, the high-level meeting will deliberate on key issues relating to effectively combating drug trafficking and drug abuse across the country over the next three years," it said. (PTI)