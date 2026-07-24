Budgam, July 24: Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Sunil Sharma on Friday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the son of martyred Head Constable Ashiq Hussain and assured the bereaved family of all possible assistance.

Sunil Sharma, who visited the family of the slain policeman at Lolipora in Budgam district to offer condolences, said the Home Minister conveyed his sympathies to the family over the phone. "The family also shared their concerns directly with the Home Minister, who assured them that the Central Government stands firmly with them and would extend every possible support," Sharma told reporters.

Head Constable Ashiq Hussain was martyred after terrorists shot him at point-blank range near Lal Chowk, Anantnag, on Wednesday while he was on security duty.

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Hailing the sacrifice of the policeman, the Leader of Opposition said two generations of the family have served the nation with dedication. He said the martyr's sacrifice would be honoured and that efforts would be made to name a school or another public institution after Hussain in recognition of his service.

The BJP leader said the martyr made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. (KNS)