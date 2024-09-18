Hitachi Payment Services partners with AbhiBus for HRTC ticket bookings

Mumbai, Sept 18: Hitachi Payment Services on Wednesday said it has partnered with bus booking platform AbhiBus for providing digital services such as online ticket bookings and access real-time seat availability across Himachal Pradesh state transport buses.

The collaboration will cover 3,100 buses currently being operated by the Himachal Pradesh government, according to a statement.

More than 1.5 crore passengers use the state transport services every month, the statement said.

The new digital transit solution will enable passengers to access real-time seat availability, make advance bookings, book tickets online via Himachal Road Transport Corporation’s mobile app or website, get tickets in real time at HRTC bus counters and make payments enroute, via GPRS enabled Electronic Bus Ticketing Machine (EBTM), it said.

“We have been awarded the HRTC project. Our collaboration with AbhiBus for the Integrated Ticketing Management System will create a new ticketing experience for state public transport users in Himachal,” said Anuj Khosla, CEO for digital business at Hitachi Payment Services.

Himachal Road Transport Corporation Managing Director Rohan Chand Thakur said the system allows the corporation to access real-time bus schedules, not only alleviating traffic congestion but also enhancing safety measures. Furthermore, the introduction of digital payments holds great importance, not just for passengers, but also for the conductors, he said. (PTI)