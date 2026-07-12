History of Bhadwal Dynasty

Dr. Nidhi Jasrotia

Perched in a naturally beautiful, hilly terrain with thick Pine forests of lower Siwalik region in tehsil Billawar of Kathua district, lies the small hill town 'Bhaddu'. Bhaddu town has a rich royal legacy, historical and cultural significance. This article explores the forgotten illustrious lineage credited to the formation of Bhaddu town.

Geography and Location of the state

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Nestled between the Ravi and Bhini Rivers, the Bhaddu state along with Balor (modern time Billawar) and Basohli, formed a cultural triangle in the Duggar region (As shown in the map below). The state was bounded by Karaidhar range to the south which forms the southern boundary and separates it from Jasrota state. To its west, Mankot state (or modern day Ramkot) was situated.

Bhaddu state was an offshoot from Balor state or modern day Billawar and was established around 1041 A.D by Tokh Pal, the brother of Tung Pal of Billawar. The state originally consisted of 36 villages. Situated on the Bhini River, a tributary of Ujh river, the Bhaddu town was founded as its capital on a small hill. So, based on this geographical designation, the royal dynasty adopted the family name 'Bhadwal'. The Bhadwal dynasty ruled the state for 800 years from 1041 A.D to 1840 A.D. There are said to have been 22 Rajas.

Genealogy of Bhadwal Dynasty

As stated by Shiv Nirmohi in his book 'Duggar de Durg', Bhaddu state was founded in 11th century and according to Bhaddu vansavali as stated by Hutchison & Vogel in the book 'History of the Punjab Hill States' , the Bhadwal dynasty has lineage links to direct ancestor from Mayapuri (Hardwar), who established the Kulu kingdom. Later on, around 750 A.D., Bhog-pal, a young member of Kulu royal family successfully invaded and conquered Vallapur and founded the Balor state (modern day Billawar). Balor state remained unified and continued undivided till the reign of Trailokya-Dev (1028 A.D-1041 A.D), who had two sons Tung-Pal and Tokh-Pal. Tung-Pal was elder son of Trailokya-Deva and succeeded the throne of Balor state where as Trailokya -Deva's younger son, Tokh-Pal was given Hatetar district as jagir but he wanted to claim half the state. The dispute between two brothers culminated into a fighting that led to the bifurcation of Balor state and consequently Bhaddu State was founded by Tokh-Pal between A.D. 1045-1050.

The 'Founder King' Raja Tokh-Pal Ji

As mentioned above, Tokh-Pal was the younger son of Trailokya-Deva of Balor state. When his elder brother (Tung-Pal) ascended the throne of Balor, Tokh-Pal became ambitious and wanted to capture the Balor state. So, with the help of Muhammadan from Lahore, he attacked the Balor state and got succeeded. Meanwhile, the Harihar Mahadev Temple or Mahabilvakeshwar Temple of Balor (Billawar) was desecrated and shattered by Muhammadan troops. Alarmed by the Harihara temple's desecration, King Tokh-Pal feared divine wrath. In a dream, he was warned that his dynasty would endure only briefly, as he bore responsibility for the temple's plunder. Seeking forgiveness, he devoted himself at the Harihara temple, where another vision revealed that his lineage would last for twenty-two generations. Reconciled with his elder brother Tung-Pal, he established the state's capital on the hill of Bhaddu. True to the prophecy, the dynasty is said to have produced only twenty-two rulers.

Daulat pal Ji

He was the elder grandson of founder king Tokh Pal. Daulat pal was a man of deep religious conviction who chose a spiritual path over his royal inheritance. Even during his father's lifetime, Daulat pal ji was known for his religious nature. He became a brahmachari and lived a simple life in a hut on the plains of Hatetar where he dedicated himself to prayer and meditation. When his father, king Bikram Pal of Bhaddu passed away, Daulat Pal ji was next in line for throne. However, he declined the position and passed the 'tilak' (the mark of kingship) to his brother Nurdhan Pal. He chose to continue his life of spiritual discipline until he died. Today he is honoured as the Kul-dev (family deity) of Bhadwal Rajputs.

Raja Prithvi Pal

He became the king of Bhaddu in 1756 A.D and was son-in-law of Jammu King Ranjit Dev. His era is marked as a cultural golden age, primarily due to the emergence of Kavi Dattu, who is credited as the first major poet (Adi Kavi) of the Dogri language. One of his Dogri songs-'Killiya Battana Chhori Ditta' is regarded as the first literary work of Dogri. He contributed to Hindi literature by composing works such as Veer Vilas, Brajraj, Panchasika Bhup-Viyog, Amrit-viyog, Raghuchandrika, Krishan Mahima Stotra and Kamalanetra Stotra. Raja Prithvi Pal passed away in 1820 A.D. Following his death, his son Jaisingh became the King of Bhaddu and by that time the outside political forces began to dominate the region.

Raja Jai Singh Ji

He was the last ruler of Bhaddu state to hold actual authority. The Bhaddu fort remained in good condition until 1825 A.D., when it was captured by the army of Maharaja Ranjit Singh of Punjab. Following the Treaty of march 16, 1846, Bhaddu state and other territories between the Ravi and Indus rivers were handed over to Raja Gulab Singh ji. Since Jai Singh ji passed away prior to 1846, his son, Avtar Singh ultimately chose to relinquish the Bhaddu state.

The Architecture of Bhaddu fort

Bhaddu fort was located 8 kms south of Billawar. The structure was built to be secure, with historical references indicating the use of specific building materials for its fortification. The fort was constructed with a focus on strategic defence, featuring a deep valley on its eastern side formed by the Bhini River. To the south, high hills of Karaidhar range provided security, while the western and northern sides had steep and sloping terrain that made approach difficult for enemies.

Construction details of Bhaddu fort and palace

The main fort featured a palace situated on a flat plain above the Bhaddu fort. Access to the palace was through another fort area. The palace with in the fort was built using stone slabs. Inside the palace had an open courtyard with rooms and residential quarters on all sides, reflecting traditional architectural styles.

In 1846 A.D, the fort came under the control of Raja Gulab Singh ji and later on during the reign of Maharaja Ranbir Singh ji of Jammu, a district office was opened inside the fort but a later order relocated it to the palaces of Jasrota. Following the closure of the office, a government school was set up inside the fort during Maharaja Pratap Singh's reign to facilitate student education and the palace structure was damaged and modified to meet the accommodation requirement of school.

Other Forts built by Bhadwal Rulers are Sundri Kot and Thara Kulwal Fort or Sumrata Fort

Bhadwal rulers: Architects of public utilities

As mentioned in the book 'Duggar ka Ithiaas' by Shivnirmohi ji, it is famously known that Bhadwal kings were very religious. They built many temples dedicated to Lord Shiva, constructed dharmshalas and developed pilgrimage sites. During their time the Panjtirthi pilgrimage gained great importance. This place is the confluence of five rivers and is famous for rare panch-mukhi (Five-faced) idol of lord Shiva. Baolies (fresh-water springs) adorned with sculptural reliefs of gods, goddesses and Naga devtas as well as temples, dhakkis, dharmshalas and large sacred trees testify to region's vibrant spiritual and architectural history. The Bhadwal dynasty created a legacy that still remains visible and actively utilized today by the people of Bhaddu town and other villages in the region.

Conclusion

Ultimately, the story of Bhadwal kingdom is not merely a collection of dates and forgotten kings. It is a living, breathing blueprint of our collective identity. The rise and fall of this local empire remind us that true power lies not in the permanence of stone walls, but in the cultural legacy we choose to preserve. As modern developments continue to reshape the landscape of district Kathua, the contribution of Bhadwal kings as patrons of Dogri poets and literature, as the architects of numerous fresh water springs (Baolies), dhakkis and temples is profound. As the society continue to advance technologically, socially and economically, these social and cultural landmarks developed during the rule of Bhadwal dynasty can play a momentous role in environment conservation and sustainable development of the region if structures like traditional water bodies and forts' sites are well preserved. Let's not forget to make these symbols of traditional heritage a part of our shared path towards progressive and modern heritage. It's our mutual responsibility to blend our glorious past and dynamic present for building a viable and tenable future.