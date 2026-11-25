Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 24: In a landmark development in the history of Indian classical music, internationally acclaimed young legend of music, Santoor maestro and composer Pandit Abhay Rustum Sopori has opened a new chapter in the evolution of the Santoor with his remarkable innovations enabling the rendition of one of the most formidable ragas of Indian classical music, the Raga Darbari Kanada, popularly regarded as the 'King of Ragas'.

His historic recital at the 22nd edition of SaMaPa Sangeet Sammelan, Delhi's premier classical music festival, held at Kamani Auditorium, New Delhi, marked a significant milestone in the technical and expressive evolution of the Santoor, further expanding its musical possibilities and overcoming what was traditionally considered one of the limitations of the instrument.

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Raga Darbari Kanada occupies a position of immense prestige in the repertoire of Hindustani classical music. With its roots in the ancient Kanada tradition, the raga is traditionally associated with the legendary musician Miyan Tansen in the royal court of Emperor Akbar in the 16th century. A profound late-night raga, Darbari is celebrated for its regal character, majestic temperament, depth, grandeur and immense emotional and meditative appeal. Considered one of the most challenging ragas to render, it demands extraordinary command over the notes, their microtonal subtleties and characteristic melodic movements. The very essence of Raga Darbari lies in the deep, slow and controlled oscillations (Andolan) of Komal Gandhar (Ga) and Komal Dhaivat (Dha). Achieving these intricate oscillations on the Santoor had been considered almost impossible. But through his research, experimentation and technical innovations, Pt Abhay Sopori has further evolved the distinctive 'Sopori Baaj' of Santoor, developing the technique of executing intricate oscillations across all octaves, thereby enabling the rendition of Raga Darbari while retaining its essential classical character, depth and grandeur.

The festival witnessed the presence of a galaxy of distinguished personalities. The historic rendition of Raga Darbari by Pt Abhay Rustum Sopori represents not merely a performing achievement but a significant contribution to Indian musicology and the evolution of Indian classical instrumental music, and opening new avenues for future generations of Santoor players.