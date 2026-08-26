Historic Diwan Mandir Auditorium In Jammu To Be Modernised At Rs 2.62 Crore

JAMMU, Aug 26: Jammu's historic Diwan Mandir auditorium is set for a Rs 2.62 crore makeover that will equip the longstanding community space with modern amenities while retaining its cultural and heritage character, officials said on Wednesday.

The project will transform the existing facility at Kacchi Chhawani in the heart of the city into a modern, fully equipped community space with upgraded amenities, while retaining its historical and cultural character, an official spokesman said.

The foundation stone for the renovation of the existing auditorium hall was laid by BJP MLA Yudhvir Sethi in the presence of JMC Commissioner Devansh Yadav.

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The ambitious project, estimated to cost ₹262.50 lakh (₹2.62 crore), will be fully funded by the Jammu Municipal Corporation through its CAPEX budget. The initiative forms part of the Corporation’s broader efforts to beautify and rejuvenate Jammu’s historic Old City while upgrading important public and community spaces.

Diwan Mandir holds immense historical, cultural and religious significance for the people of Jammu. Ramlila has been performed at the temple for nearly 150 years, making it an important part of the city’s cultural heritage. The residents of the Old City have deep faith and emotional attachment to the temple and its longstanding traditions.

Under the project, the existing auditorium will be transformed into a modern, comfortable and fully equipped community facility. The renovation will include comprehensive civil works, new carpeting, modular seating, complete air-conditioning, CCTV surveillance, a modern fire-fighting system and a state-of-the-art audio system. These facilities will significantly enhance the safety, comfort, functionality and overall utility of the auditorium while preserving its importance as a cherished community space.

A large number of residents and prominent members of the community attended the foundation stone-laying ceremony and welcomed the initiative. They expressed their appreciation to the Jammu Municipal Corporation for undertaking the long-awaited modernization of the facility and investing in the improvement of the historic Old City.

Addressing the gathering, Yudhvir Sethi highlighted the historical and cultural importance of Diwan Mandir and appreciated the efforts being made to strengthen civic infrastructure and public facilities in Jammu East. He said that the modernization of the auditorium would provide residents with a better venue for social, cultural and community activities while complementing the rich heritage of the Old City.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Devansh Yadav, Commissioner JMC, highlighted the various developmental initiatives being undertaken by the Corporation across Jammu city. He said that the JMC is committed to improving public infrastructure, upgrading civic amenities and beautifying the Old City through targeted development works funded under the CAPEX budget.

He further emphasized that such projects are aimed not only at improving facilities for residents but also at preserving and enhancing the cultural character and heritage value of Jammu’s historic areas.