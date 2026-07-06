Historic Baba Gabsara Mela held

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, July 5: The historic Baba Gabsara Mela was celebrated with religious fervour and cultural grandeur at the revered shrine of Baba Gabsara Ji in Gabbar Village, Panchayat Sarhi, Tehsil Bhomag.

The annual event drew a large gathering of devotees, local residents, social workers, and cultural enthusiasts from different parts of Jammu and Kashmir. Prominent social worker Sonu Thakur graced the occasion as the chief guest, while several distinguished members of society also attended the event. The Mela featured vibrant cultural performances by school students, highlighting the region's rich traditions and heritage.

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The cultural evening was marked by captivating performances from renowned Dogri artists, including celebrated folk singer Subash Brahmnu and his team, Dogri singer Jeevan Pahari, Dogri singer Suresh Kumar, and Dogri singer NitaAdarsh, who received an enthusiastic response from the audience.

The event was organised by Baba Gabsara Mela Committee with the objective of promoting the region's religious and cultural legacy. However, the celebrations were overshadowed by the complete absence of officials from the district administration and other Government departments, despite prior intimation and invitations issued by the organisers. Neither the designated Mela Officer nor representatives from the concerned departments attended the event, drawing sharp criticism from the organisers.

Expressing serious concern, Ashok Sarotia, Chairman of the Baba Gabsara Mela Committee, along with other committee members, termed the absence of Government officials as administrative apathy towards an event of significant religious, cultural, and public importance. They stated that one of the primary objectives of organising the mela was to facilitate direct interaction between Government departments and the local population so that people could receive information about various welfare schemes and public services.

The organisers also questioned the functioning of the Power Development Department after electricity remained disrupted for almost the entire day, causing inconvenience to devotees, artists, and visitors.

Despite these shortcomings, the Baba Gabsara Mela concluded successfully with overwhelming public participation, reaffirming the deep faith of the people and their commitment to preserving the region's rich cultural and spiritual heritage.