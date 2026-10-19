HISI distributes free books, stationery items among students

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 18: During the ongoing Navratras, Healthy India Stronger India (HISI), a Jammu-based Non Government Organisation (NGO), led by its chairman, Hira Lal Abrol, here today organised a camp for students at the shrine of Bawe Wali Mata and gave away books, notebooks, school bags and stationery to the needy children.

Students from Classes 1 to 10 visited the stall and selected books according to their requirement.

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Speaking about the initiative, Abrol said that HISI regularly organises such camps whenever educational materials are available.

The initiative was particularly significant during the auspicious Navratra, combining the spirit of service with the promotion of education.

"HISI also runs free training centre at Raghunath Pura for skill development to the needy and poor children from BPL families," Abrol maintained adding: "The training centre offers 3 month free courses in Basic Computers, Cutting & Tailoring, Beautician Course, Vocal Music, Dance and has free library facility also for the students."

He further said that so far about 7000 students have passed out from this centre and are placed in various organizations while some have even started their own ventures.