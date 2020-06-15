His work was sheer brilliance, his mind even more: Bachchan

MUMBAI, June 15: Grieving Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, megastar Amitabh Bachchan said there was “something of an inner value” in the actor that remained unsaid yet reflected in the way he communicated.

Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on Sunday. He was 34.

Beginning his note in the memory of the actor with a series of “whys”, Bachchan remembered Rajput as a brilliant talent.

“Why, why, why, why Sushant Singh Rajput why do you end your life.. Your brilliant talent.. Your brilliant mind laid to rest without asking, seeking.. Why,” the Bollywood veteran posted on Twitter.

“His work was sheer brilliance and his mind even more. Many a time did he express himself in the depth of philosophical verb. They that looked passed it were either in wonder or oblivious of its strength of meaning. Some wondered, some quibbled. To some it was a subdued mirth. Subdued because, for it to be given lethargic ignorance, would have opened the caves of their own,” Bachchan, 77, wrote.

Recalling his admiration for Rajput’s portrayal of former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in “M S Dhoni: The Untold Story”, Bachchan said the film had remarkable moments of the actor’s performance.

“His speak was measured as was his screen presence,” he said.

“When he spoke or communicated, there was something of an inner value, which had remained unsaid, yet said in its covered all .. Its a trait of excessive intelligence .. And when that takes a diversion from the highway, it invariably ends up against a road bloc – depressive, unwanted, and in belligerent frustration,” Bachchan noted.

The megastar said Rajput’s rise to stardom from being a fourth line background dancer in veteran choreographer Shiamak Davar’s troupe is a story by itself.

“He came from humble beginnings… Rising from those climes to where he was, is a story by itself. Excessiveness can often lead to extremes. What kind of a mind leads one to suicide is an eternal mystery. To end a most gainful life, is simply not permitted,” he wrote. (PTI)