Hindus observe Kaag Tihar on first day of Diwali or Yamapanchak in Nepal

KATHMANDU, Nov 7: Hindus in Nepal on Saturday observed Kaag Tihar, the worship of crows, on the first day of the five-day festival of Diwali or Yamapanchak, by distributing pudding and sweets to the revered birds.

The crow is regarded as the messenger of Yamaraj, the Hindu God of death and justice.

Kaag Tihar is celebrated on the day of Trayodashi, or the 13th day of the waning moon.

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On the occasion, special worship was performed at Kageshwori Mahadev Temple in Kageshwori Manohara Municipality in Kathmandu district.

At their homes, the Hindu community worships and feeds crows to celebrate the occasion.

During the five-day Diwali festival, people clean and decorate their homes with candles and colourful lamps in order to invite Laxmi, the Goddess of wealth and prosperity.

Kukur Tihar, the worship of dogs, follows Kaag Tihar, during which people worship and feed dogs, which are regarded as a friend and also the guard of Yamaraj.

On the third day, they worship Goddess Laxmi symbolising wealth.

People also worship and feed cows, which are regarded as the symbol of Goddess Laxmi.

The fourth day is observed as Govardhan Puja, commemorating the day when Lord Krishna lifted the Govardhana hill to protect people from heavy rain showered by Indra, the Goddess of Rain.

On the fifth and final day, Bhai Tika or Brother's Day, is celebrated. Sisters worship their brothers and provide sweets and various other delicacies, wishing for their long life, health and prosperity. In return, brothers provide gifts to their sisters. (PTI)