Hindus across Nepal celebrate Bhai Tika; sisters pray for brothers' long life

KATHMANDU, Nov 11: Hindus across Nepal on Wednesday celebrated Bhai Tika, the final day of the five-day Deepawali festival, with sisters performing rituals for their brothers and praying for their good health, prosperity and long life.

Also known as Yama Panchak, Bhai Tika is marked by sisters garlanding their brothers and applying a mixture of vermilion, rice and curd on their foreheads. They also offer them sweets, fruits and other delicacies, while brothers reciprocate with gifts or cash.

The five-day festival begins with the worship and feeding of crows, followed by dogs and cows, and the worship of Goddess Laxmi. It concludes with the celebration of the bond between brothers and sisters.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Balendra Shah, in his message on the occasion, said traditional festivals play an important role in bringing people together by encouraging them to set aside differences and fostering social unity, harmony and tolerance.

He said Bhai Tika strengthens the bonds of love, affection and mutual respect between brothers and sisters, thereby promoting family unity and togetherness.

Highlighting the festival's religious significance, Shah recalled the Hindu mythological legend of Yamaraj and his sister Yamuna.

According to the legend, Yamaraj visited his sister's home in Kartik following her invitation, where Yamuna welcomed him with traditional rituals and applied tika on his forehead.

Citing the popular belief associated with the tradition, Shah said Yamaraj, the god of death, blessed brothers who receive tika and worship from their sisters on this day with long life, good health and prosperity. (PTI)