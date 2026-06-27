Hinduism Embraced Diversity, Allowed Other Religions To Flourish: LG Sinha

Srinagar, Jun 27: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha said on Saturday that Hinduism is the world's oldest living religion and that it allowed other religions to flourish in the country by embracing diversity and coexistence.

The LG made these remarks while addressing the Interfaith Dialogue organised by the National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language (NCPUL) and Inter-Faith Harmony Foundation of India, at SKICC here.

Highlighting India's legacy as an ancient civilisation rooted in mutual respect, Sinha said diverse faiths coexist and flourish in the country, teaching the world the wisdom of peace.

"The world recognises that Hinduism-Sanatana Dharma, the world's oldest living religion, never imposed itself. Instead, it embraced diversity and coexistence. Ancient India built a foundation of respect, giving Christianity, Islam, Judaism, and Zoroastrianism freedom to flourish," he said.

The LG said in a world facing conflicts and intolerance, the core spirit of Sanatana Dharma and Indian philosophy can serve as a guiding light.

"Today, the world may be divided by religion, language, and race, but Indian thought has the unique power to bridge these divides," he said.

Sinha said India is a living idea that declares humanity should live together as one family.

The young generation must carry this vision forward, reminding the world that peace is possible through mutual respect, he said.

"In intellectual, spiritual, and cultural vocabulary, I call this 'Indianness'-'Bhartiyata', the ethos that offered the world the vision of equal respect for all religions, the pursuit of truth, unity in diversity, the idea of the world as one family (Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam), and a shared cultural consciousness," he said.

The LG said ancient texts, the Vedas and Upanishads, symbols of a knowledge tradition older than five thousand years, have always taught harmonious living.

"They taught humanity that people of different faiths should live together while respecting one another's beliefs. That is the eternal principle. Thousands of years ago, our sages said the truth is not confined to a single path. Truth is infinite, and many routes lead to it.

"That is why India has always seen diversity not as division but as a blessing. This outlook is reflected in the crown jewel of India, Jammu Kashmir, where for centuries the spirit of harmony and coexistence has been part of life," he said.

The LG said people often use the word 'Kashmiriyat', which actually springs from the philosophy of 'Indianness'-'Bhartiyata' and symbolises the fundamental sentiment India has taught the world since the Vedic age, equal respect for all religions, cultures, and traditions.

The LG stated that when Islam came to India in the 12th and 13th centuries, and many Sufi saints and Islamic scholars came here, they found a unique Indian culture rooted in love, spirituality, compassion, and equality.

"Sufi saints were inspired by the vision of the Vedas, Upanishads, Buddhism, and Jainism, and they learnt the ideals of co-existence from Indian scriptures. Moreover, numerous Sanskrit texts and repositories of knowledge were translated into Arabic.

"Our ancestors prayed, 'Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinaa¸ Sarve Santu Niramayaa' -- may all be happy, may all be free from illness. This prayer is not for one religion or sect, but it is a prayer for the welfare of all humanity. I believe this is India's identity," he said.

Asserting that India and its ancient philosophy have never told anyone to abandon their faith, Sinha said India has always told the people to bring their faith with them, bring their traditions, and live with us in harmony.

"That is India's distinctiveness. That is the greatness of the Indian spiritual tradition," he said. (AGENCIES)