KARACHI, Oct 7 : A senator from Pakistan's minority Hindu community in Balochistan province on Wednesday urged authorities to protect historic religious sites belonging to minority communities in Quetta after a nearly century-old gurdwara was demolished.

Senator Danesh Kumar said that following efforts within his ruling coalition party, the Balochistan Awami Party, construction of a shopping plaza at the site of the Sri Guru Singh Sabha Gurdwara on Archer Road in the provincial capital had been suspended.

The gurudwara was demolished in June.

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Kumar urged Balochistan's Chief Minister Sarfarz Ahmed Bugti to intervene and take action against the transfer and demolition of historical religious sites of minorities.

In September, the Commissioner of Quetta Division ordered a temporary halt to the construction and directed the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), the statutory body managing minority properties in Pakistan, to reach a settlement with the Sikh Council of Balochistan.

"It is not just about this Gurdwara; there are still a dozen historic religious sites of the Sikh and Hindu communities in Quetta itself, and we fear after the demolition of the Sri Guru Singh Sabha Gurdwara on Archer Road, other sites will be targeted by the land mafia," Kumar said.

The gurdwara, built in the 1930s, was converted into a school after Partition, with the property being used for educational purposes from 1953 onwards.

Earlier this year, the ETPB transferred the land to a private developer, who demolished the gurdwara and school building in June to make way for a shopping plaza.

Jasbir Singh, who heads the Balochistan Sikh Council, said the community had approached the Balochistan High Court over the matter. The case remains pending before the court, which did not grant an immediate stay on further construction at the site.

"But the commissioner has intervened. We want our historical sites to be protected in Balochistan," Jasbir said.

In a separate case, the property housing the Sri Gobind Singh Sabha Gurdwara in Quetta was handed back to the Sikh community by the Balochistan government last year following a decades-long legal battle. (PTI)