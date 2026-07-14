Hindu doctor killed during robbery in Pakistan

KARACHI, Jul 13 : A 28-year-old Hindu doctor was on Monday killed during a robbery in Pakistan's Sindh province, police said.

The incident took place in Karachi's posh Clifton area.

Akash Chand was killed when firing took place outside a private bank between the robbers and a bank security guard, senior police official SSP Mehroz Ali said.

Chand, along with his father and cousin, had withdrawn 5 million rupees from another bank and were bringing two packets of 2.5 million each to deposit in the other bank, Ali said.

"As soon as their car stopped outside the bank, another car pulled up behind them and attempted to rob them of the money but the bank security guard standing at the door opened fire and the robbers also retaliated, and Chand was killed," Ali said.

The robbers got away with one packet of 2.5 million rupees.

"We are investigating the incident to find out if it was an inside job and by whose firing it was that Chand was killed, as the security guard initially thought the car in which the family pulled up was also an accomplice of the robbers," he added.

Chand was working at the Jinnah Post Graduate Hospital in Karachi for the last two years, and his uncle Khem Chand said that the family would not carry out his final rites until the robbers were caught.

"We have kept his body in the mortuary, and we will start a protest sit-in with the body until those responsible for his death are caught," he said.

Many affluent and educated Hindu families reside in the upmarket Clifton area in residential apartments and townhouses because of the high security in the area. (PTI)