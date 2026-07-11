Hindi Sahitya Mandal releases 4 books

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 10: Four books authored by writers associated with the Hindi Sahitya Mandal Jammu, were released today at a ceremony organized by the Mandal.

These books include two poetry collections-Priyatam Madhushala and Priyatam Piyush-authored by senior poet, former President of the Mandal, and former Principal of Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeeth, Dr Priyatam Chand Shastri; a novella titled "Ek Thi Jeet" by senior writer-translator Manjit Singh Kamra; and a critical anthology titled "Tavi Ki Dhara - Anusheelan", co-edited by Dr Chanchal Dogra and Naresh Gulati.

Advertisement

The joint book launch ceremony, held today at the Kala Kendra, was presided over by Dr Nirmal Vinod, a senior Hindi-Dogri litterateur and former President of Hindi Sahitya Mandal. Veteran Hind-Kashmiri writer and critic Dr Ratan Lal Shant attended the programme as the chief guest.

Mandal President and co-editor of Anusheelan, Dr Chanchal Dogra explained the content and style of the book. She noted that, true to its title, Anusheelan is a compilation of critical papers presented during the launch of the Mandal's representative poetry anthologies-Tavi Ki Dhara and Tavi Ki Dhara Dwitiya (published last year).

Regarding the Mandal's activities, Dr Dogra also informed about the publication of issues 31 and 32 of the Mandal's digital magazine, Madhurima, over the past three months. She further informed that issue 32 is dedicated to the senior Dogri writer and a fellow of the Central Sahtya Akadami, Ved Rahi.

She stated that these three books in Tawi franchise, published under the Mandal's book publication series, provide a balanced and precise account of the contemporary poetry of Jammu's Hindi poets and the thematic traits reflected therein.

After formal release of the books, Dr Pawan Khajuria presented a paper offering detailed analysis of two of Dr Shastri's books, while highlighting the distinctive features of his poetry styles over a period of time.

The other author in focus Manjit Singh Kamra's novella was discussed by writer and office-bearer of Sahitya Mandal, Shyam Juneja.

Deputy General Secretary of the Sahitya Mandal, Rakesh Abrol presented the formal vote of thanks.