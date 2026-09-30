Hindi Pakhwada 2026 organised by EPFO concludes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 29: The Hindi Pakhwada 2026, organised by the Regional Office of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) was concluded here today, with a ceremony held in a dignified and enthusiastic atmosphere.

The closing ceremony was attended by Mumtaz Ahmed, General Manager, BSNL, Jammu and Kashmir, as the chief guest.

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Satya Prakash, Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) and Bal Krishan, Enforcement Officer, were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Mumtaz Ahmed highlighted the importance of Hindi and encouraged officers and employees to make greater use of the language in official work.

Satya Prakash also underlined the significance of Hindi as the official language, stating that it is not merely a medium of communication but also an important tool for making official work simpler, accessible and more effective.

He urged the staff to promote the use of Hindi in their day-to-day official activities and appreciated the enthusiastic participation of officers and employees in the competitions organised during the fortnight.

As part of Hindi Pakhwada, six competitions were organised at the Regional Office to promote interest and awareness about Hindi among employees.

A total of 27 prizes and certificates of appreciation were distributed among the winners during the closing ceremony.

Among those felicitated were Pritpal Singh, Assistant Section Officer; Nipun Gupta, Enforcement Officer; Shamsher Singh, Senior Social Security Assistant and Gaurav Slathia, Social Security Assistant, besides other officers and employees.

The prizes and certificates were presented by the chief guest and other dignitaries.

Ashish Kumar Sharma, Junior Hindi Translator, conducted the competitions and the closing ceremony.

The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks to all participants, winners, officers and employees associated with the organisation of Hindi Pakhwada.