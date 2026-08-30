Himanta visits Assam Regiment HQ in Shillong, honours soldiers

GUWAHATI, Aug 29: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday visited the Assam Regimental Centre in Shillong and lauded the discipline, dedication and courage of the personnel.

Sarma paid homage to soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation by laying a wreath at the War Memorial.

"Salute to the bravehearts of the Assam Regiment who have always put the Nation First, rising above every circumstance and making the supreme sacrifice," Sarma said in a social media post after his visit.

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"We owe an eternal debt of gratitude to our soldiers and their families, who choose Rashtra Seva over every comfort," he added.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said Sarma was felicitated with the Regiment's highest traditional honour of 'Gaon Bura' during his visit.

This was the first visit by an Assam chief minister to the Centre after Dispur became the new capital of the state, it said.

Sarma interacted with Army personnel and their families and said their lives were defined by discipline, dedication and courage in facing challenges.

During the visit, he witnessed demonstrations of combat tactics using drones, jungle lane shooting, commando briefing, tribal trap and reflex shooting range exercises. Army personnel also demonstrated martial arts and karate.

Sarma attended a special programme at the Centre's Dah Auditorium, where a documentary on the history of the Assam Regiment was screened. He also interacted with the families of 24 Agniveers and 20 ex-servicemen.

The CM held discussions with the Centre Commandant on the prevailing situation, a statement said.

Recalling the sacrifices of soldiers who laid down their lives to safeguard the country's freedom and territorial integrity, Sarma said their courage, valour and patriotism would continue to inspire generations.

"The courage of our soldiers is the true strength of our nation. Their supreme sacrifice will remain immortal in the collective memory of us all," he said.

Lt General Mohit Wadhwa, GOC, 101 Area, and Centre Commandant Brigadier Vikas Rai Sandilya were present during the visit, the statement said. (PTI)