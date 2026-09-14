Himalayan conservation must become people’s movement: HP Governor

Excelsior Correspondent

DHARAMSHALA, Sept 13: Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Kavinder Gupta today called for making the conservation of the Himalayas a collective national endeavour and a sustained people's movement, saying that protecting the Himalayan ecosystem is directly linked with the country's environmental security, cultural continuity and long-term development.

Addressing the one-day orientation and future strategy symposium and book release ceremony on "From Himalayan Conservation to Nation-Building", organised jointly by Himalaya Parivar, Himachal Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh Central University at Dharamshala, the Governor said the Himalayas are far more than a geographical region.

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"The Himalayas are the soul of our civilisation, the source of our rivers, the repository of our biodiversity and a living testimony to India's cultural and spiritual heritage. Their conservation is not the responsibility of any one institution or government; it is a collective responsibility of society," he said.

Gupta said the Himalayan region is facing growing ecological pressures arising from climate change, changing weather patterns, forest fires, landslides, cloudbursts and increasing stress on natural water sources. These challenges, he said, call for a fundamental shift towards environmentally responsible and scientifically informed development.

He emphasised that development and environmental protection should not be viewed as competing priorities. The need of the hour, he said, is to build a development model that respects the ecological carrying capacity of the Himalayas while creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for local communities.

"The Himalayan ecosystem is fragile, and every development intervention must take into account its long-term ecological consequences. Scientific research, sustainable planning, disaster preparedness and active participation of local communities must form the pillars of Himalayan development," the Governor said.

Referring to the recent natural disaster in Nepal, Governor said the vulnerability of the Himalayan region transcends political and geographical boundaries. He stressed the need for stronger scientific studies, effective early-warning systems, disaster-resilient infrastructure and continuous capacity-building of communities living in vulnerable areas.

During the programme, books on different subjects were also released, including "Samras Samaj-Viksit Bharat Ka Aadhar" authored by Ashok Berry and "Handbook on Himachal Pradesh Excise Law" authored by Prem Kaith.

Vice Chancellor of Himachal Pradesh Central University Prof. SP Bansal and Founder of Himalaya Parivar, Dr Indresh Kumar also shared their perspectives on Himalayan conservation and the way forward.