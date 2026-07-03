SHIMLA, Jul 2 : The first-ever export consignment of fresh cherries and plums from Himachal Pradesh has reached Oman, opening an international avenue for the state's horticulture products and ensuring better returns for farmers, officials said on Thursday.

The shipment, comprising 400 kg of cherries and an equivalent quantity of plums, was flagged off by Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi.

As the consignment reached Oman, the Embassy of India in Muscat began a promotional campaign. Fruits were showcased across retail outlets, and the products received an encouraging response from consumers, according to officials.

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The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), Regional Office, Chandigarh, played a pivotal role in ensuring adherence to international quality, grading, packaging and phytosanitary standards by coordinating with farmers, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), cooperatives, exporters, HPMC, state departments and logistics partners, they said.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu hailed the Department of Horticulture, saying the milestone would unlock new avenues of prosperity for the state's farmers and horticulturists by providing them access to high-value global markets.

Exports to Oman would pave the way for Himachal Pradesh's fruits to establish a stronger presence in other international markets as well, he said and urged growers to continue focusing on quality, grading and scientific cultivation practices.

The chief minister further said that strengthening the rural economy remains one of the government's foremost priorities, and expanding export opportunities for farmers' produce is a significant step in that direction.

Sukhu assured that the state government would continue to extend all possible assistance to farmers and horticulturists in marketing their produce, improving post-harvest infrastructure and facilitating exports so that they receive better prices and higher incomes. (PTI)