Himachal: Wet spell to persist till Jul 13; PWD deploys workers at vulnerable areas

SHIMLA, Jul 7: Light to moderate rains persisted over most parts of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, with the meteorological centre here predicting a wet spell in the state till July 13.

The weather department advised the public to follow traffic advisories, avoid vulnerable areas and keep a safe distance from water bodies susceptible to flash flooding.

Guler in Kangra district received 45.6 mm rainfall since Monday evening, followed by Sarahan (34.5 mm), Sundernagar (31.2 mm), Nadaun (22.8 mm), Sujanpur Tira (21.4 mm), Nahan (18.9 mm), Kahu (18.2 mm), Bhabanagar (17.2 mm), and Shimla (13 mm).

Thunderstorms lashed Shimla, Jubberhatti, Bhuntar, Murari Devi and Sundernagar, the weather office said.

In order to tackle torrential rain and related hazards, the public works department (PWD) has deployed 11,137 beldars and 4,228 multi-task workers across the state to restore road connectivity wherever disrupted, PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh said on Tuesday.

In addition, 1,156 PWD and private heavy machines, including earthmovers, bulldozers, robotic equipment and tippers, have been positioned for round-the-clock road restoration works. Besides, six bailey bridges have been erected for emergency use.

The minister directed officials to ensure that machinery, bailey bridges and construction materials are strategically positioned at important locations. He also directed that tendering processes be expedited to ensure availability of additional private machinery whenever required.

He also issued instructions to ensure uninterrupted road connectivity to essential institutions such as hospitals, police stations, educational institutions, fire stations, pumping units and power installations, identify vulnerable roads, bridges and landslide-prone locations, and monitor them closely during the monsoon.

Himachal Pradesh received 54.7 mm rainfall between July 1 and 7, against a normal of 43.4 mm, recording an excess of 26 per cent, officials said.

Kinnaur district received 161 per cent excess rain, while Lahaul and Spiti district registered 40 per cent surplus.

On Tuesday, Kukumseri in Lahaul-Spiti was coldest at night with a low of 10.2 degrees Celsius, while Neri in Hamirpur district was hottest, recording a maximum of 35.4 degrees Celsius. (PTI)