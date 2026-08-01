Himachal pollution watchdog to issue consent certificate to industries for up to 25 years: CM

SHIMLA, Jul 31 : All registered industries in Himachal Pradesh would now be issued a one-time consent certificate by the state's pollution watchdog HPSPCB for up to 25 years, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Friday.

The validity of the certificate will range from five to 25 years, depending upon the category of the industry, he added.

The Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (HPSPCB) has taken a transformative step to strengthen the state's vision of 'Speed of Doing Business', and the reform is aimed at accelerating industrial growth and simplifying regulatory procedures, a statement issued here said.

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"All registered industries in Himachal Pradesh would now be issued a one-time consent certificate by the HPSPCB. Nearly 12,500 registered industries in the state, which earlier had to obtain repeated consent renewals from the board, would now receive significant relief under the new system", said Sukhu.

Now, entrepreneurs will no longer be required to make repeated visits to offices of the pollution control board for obtaining consent certificates, the chief minister said, adding that the board has also delegated powers to its subordinate offices to ensure faster service delivery.

According to Sukhu, the process for granting consent certificates has been simplified by categorizing industries according to their operational capacity and pollution potential. Besides, a timeline has been prescribed for issuing consent certificates for each category, and accountability of the concerned officers has been fixed in case of any undue delay.

Sukhu further said that his government was committed to promoting industrial development and attracting investment to the state through policy simplification and administrative reforms.

Financial and regulatory powers have also been delegated to regional officers to ensure quicker decision-making and effective implementation.

The chief minister said that Himachal Pradesh has become the first state in the country to introduce a one-time consent certificate system for industries.

Also, he said, the state government was bringing fundamental improvements to the online approval system to eliminate unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles and ensure seamless functioning of industries.

The new mechanism is also expected to reduce nearly 70 per cent of clerical workload in the Pollution Control Board, enabling the available workforce to be deployed more productively in other important functions, the statement added. (PTI)