SHIMLA, Sept 24 : Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta on Thursday inspected the ongoing four-laning work on NH-205 from Kalar Bala village to Nauni Chowk in Bilaspur district ahead of the proposed visit of President of India to AIIMS Bilaspur and directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials to complete all requisite arrangements well in advance.

During the inspection, NHAI officials briefed the Governor on the progress of the four-laning project, which involves upgrading a 17.450-km stretch of the existing road between Kalar Bala village and Nauni Chowk.

The officials apprised him of the work completed so far, ongoing construction activities and the proposed completion timeline.

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The project is scheduled to be completed by September 2027, the officials informed the Governor.

They also briefed Gupta on arrangements being made to facilitate smooth connectivity and traffic movement in the vicinity of AIIMS Bilaspur during the forthcoming presidential visit.

The Governor directed the concerned officials to accord priority to all works related to movement and connectivity around AIIMS Bilaspur.

He emphasised the need for timely clearance of passage and completion of necessary arrangements well ahead of the visit.

Gupta stressed the importance of maintaining smooth, safe and regulated traffic movement during the presidential visit, while ensuring minimum inconvenience to commuters and local residents.

He directed officials to maintain close coordination among all concerned agencies and ensure that the required arrangements were completed within the stipulated timelines.

The Governor also underscored that development and infrastructure works should be undertaken with due regard to public convenience, road safety and the requirements of important national and state-level visits.

The inspection comes as authorities focus on ensuring adequate road connectivity and traffic management around the premier medical institute in preparation for the President's proposed visit.

The NHAI officials apprised the Governor of the ongoing construction and the measures being undertaken to facilitate traffic movement in the project area.

(UNI)