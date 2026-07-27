Himachal Guv inaugurates International Minjar Fair at Chamba

SHIMLA, Jul 26: Stating that Himachal Pradesh has preserved its rich traditions, folk art, fairs and festivals for generations, Governor Kavinder Gupta on Sunday urged the youth to remain connected with their cultural roots and take pride in India's cultural heritage.

He said this while he inaugurated the historic International Minjar Fair in Chamba. Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that the centuries-old festival is a vibrant symbol of the state's rich cultural heritage, communal harmony and living traditions and plays an important role in preserving Himachal's unique identity.

"Festivals like Minjar not only preserve our cultural traditions but also strengthen the bonds of unity, brotherhood and social harmony," he added.

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Expressing concern over the growing menace of drug abuse, Gupta called upon society to actively participate in creating awareness against drugs.

"Public participation is the strongest weapon against drug abuse. Together, we must protect our youth and build a drug-free Himachal," he remarked, appreciating the efforts of the Chamba Police in this direction.

The Governor also highlighted Chamba's globally acclaimed traditional crafts, including the Chamba Rumal, Chamba Chappal and Chamba Thal and appreciated the artisans who continue to preserve the district's rich artistic legacy.

Earlier, on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Governor paid floral tributes to the Kargil martyrs of Chamba, Ashish Thapa, Khem Raj and Om Prakash and administered a pledge to the gathering to uphold the ideals and sacrifices of the nation's brave soldiers.

He also honoured Kargil veterans and the families of gallantry heroes, including Retired Colonel Ravi Vaid, Vidya Devi, Musharbu Devi, Retired Subedar Major Ashok Kumar, Havildar Milap Singh, Hem Raj, Havildar Sushil Kumar, Havildar Karan Singh, Ashwani Kumar and Havildar Dharampal. (PTI)