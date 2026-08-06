SHIMLA, Aug 5 : Acting on the Himachal Pradesh High Court's order, the state government on Wednesday transferred the deputy commissioner and superintendent of police of Kullu district.

Deputy Commissioner Anurag Chander Sharma will report to the Department of Personnel for further posting, while Superintendent of Police Madan Lal will report to the police headquarters, a notification issued here stated

On June 24, the high court ordered the transfer of Kullu's deputy commissioner and superintendent of police for failing in their duties to prevent large-scale rave parties in the Parvati Valley in the Kasol area of Manali subdivision.

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The case pertains to an event organised at Green Forest-I and Green Forest-II in Grahan near Kasol from June 7 to 11, in which two FIRs were registered after the court's intervention.

Huge quantities of empty liquor bottles, cigarette butts, rolling papers allegedly used for cannabis consumption and other evidence suggesting substance abuse were found at the spot.

Two tourists were arrested with cocaine and LSD, while a Russian national, Caria Kuzminykh, performing as a DJ, died at the event.

According to the notification, Additional District Magistrate (Development), Surjeet Singh has been given the additional charge as the deputy commissioner, while Abhishek S, who also holds the additional charge of SP Cyber Crime (CID), will be Kullu's new superintendent of police. (PTI)