Himachal govt procures over 8,000 tonne apples under MIS so far: CM

SHIMLA, Sep 24: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said the Himachal government has procured more than 8,000 tonne of apples under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) while over 17,000 farmers have registered on the HPMIS portal so far.

"The procurement, which commenced from August 1, 2026 through 213 Apple Collection Centres (ACC) operated by HPMC and HIMFED, will continue up to October 21, 2026," he said.

Sukhu, in a press statement issued here, said a major reform this season is the complete digitization of MIS operations through HPMIS.

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The system covers farmer registration, procurement, digital receipts, transportation, processing, monitoring and payment, thereby improving transparency and accountability.

"HPMIS is available through Android and IOS applications and farmer registration has been made mandatory as a one-time exercise. Farmers registered this year will not need to register again in subsequent years and will only be required to intimate the concerned Apple Collection Centre regarding the deposit of apples through HPMIS portal," he said.

Farmers can register themselves through self-registration, Common Service Centres/Lok Mitra Kendras or with assistance from Gram Panchayats. In Shimla district alone, 681 Lok Mitra Kendras are available to facilitate registration, he added.

"After registration, farmers are required to bring apples to the designated Apple Collection Centres. The quantity accepted under MIS is recorded digitally and a receipt is generated through HPMIS. A copy of the receipt is made available to the farmer on the registered mobile number/account.

The eligible MIS payment is transferred directly to the farmer's registered bank account through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), subject to verification and fulfilment of the applicable scheme conditions. "Farmers are therefore advised to ensure that their mobile number and bank account details are correctly registered in HPMIS," Sukhu said.

He advised the apple growers to complete their HPMIS registration at the earliest, keep their mobile number and bank details updated and deposit apples only at designated Apple Collection Centres.

"Farmers should retain the digitally-generated receipt for their records and approach the concerned ACC, HPMC, HIMFED, Lok Mitra Kendra or Gram Panchayat for assistance in case of any difficulty relating to registration, procurement or payment," he said. (PTI)