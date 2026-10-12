Himachal govt must disclose how much Central aid it received, how much it utilised: Nadda

SHIMLA, Oct 11 : The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh must disclose how much Central assistance it received, how much it utilised and how many sanctioned projects have been completed in the state, Union minister J P Nadda said on Sunday.

Addressing a party workers' convention at Patlikuhal in Kullu district, Nadda said that despite receiving substantial financial assistance from the Centre, the Himachal government failed to utilise the funds effectively and complete several important development projects within the stipulated timelines.

He also alleged that the state government is attempting to conceal its administrative shortcomings by repeatedly accusing the Centre of discrimination.

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"The Congress government cannot escape accountability by blaming Delhi. Funds have been sanctioned, projects have been approved, and resources have been provided. Now the state government must explain why development works remain incomplete and why people are being deprived of their timely benefits," the Union minister said.

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu repeatedly accuses the Centre of neglecting the state, even as the Modi government extended significant support in terms of infrastructure, healthcare, railways, highways, industrial development and public welfare, he claimed.

"The Congress government has failed to utilise the resources available to it. The problem is not a shortage of funds but the state government's inability to manage development projects," a statement quoted Nadda as saying.

He also alleged that the Congress government disrupted development activities, closed educational and healthcare institutions and delayed several projects initiated during the previous BJP regime.

"The Centre provided the funds, sanctioned the projects and even extended the deadlines. Yet, the state government failed to make these facilities operational. Chief Minister Sukhu must explain why essential healthcare infrastructure is still incomplete despite the availability of Central assistance," Nadda said.

Attacking the Sukhu government's handling of healthcare, Nadda said the Centre provided approximately Rs 360 crore to Himachal Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM).

"Fifteen critical care blocks were planned under the programme, but only one has been completed so far. Similarly, out of 12 integrated public health laboratories, only one has been completed, while none of the 73 block public health units has become operational," said Nadda, who holds the health and family welfare and chemicals and fertilisers portfolios.

Emphasising that effective coordination between the Centre and the state is essential for accelerating development, Nadda urged the Himachal government to focus on project implementation, administrative efficiency and public welfare instead of indulging in political blame games.

"Four years of Congress rule in Himachal are marked by misgovernance, financial mismanagement, flawed policies and administrative disorder," he alleged.

Nadda also called upon the party workers and elected representatives to remain actively involved in public service, organisational activities and addressing the concerns of people.

Congratulating the BJP-supported candidates on their performance in the recent local body elections, Nadda said the results reflected public support for the party and dissatisfaction with the Congress government.

Referring to the Assembly elections scheduled in Himachal next year, Nadda expressed confidence in the BJP's organisational strength and urged the party workers to intensify their public outreach and grassroots activities. (PTI)