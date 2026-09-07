Himachal Govt mulling non-practicing allowance for medical officers: CM Sukhu

SHIMLA, Sept 7: The Himachal Pradesh Government is contemplating granting Non-Practicing Allowance (NPA) to Medical Officers (Specialist), Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Monday, while announcing an Rs 800-crore push to strengthen cancer care institutions across the state.

Presiding over a meeting of the Health Department here, Sukhu said the State Government was committed to providing world-class healthcare services to patients within the state and had taken several steps in this regard, yielding positive outcomes, according to a statement issued here.

In view of the rising number of cancer cases in the state, the Government will spend Rs 800 crore to strengthen cancer care institutions, he said.

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The Chief Minister directed the constitution of an expert committee to recommend a future roadmap for strengthening cancer care institutions.

He said the State Government was in the process of procuring high-end machines and equipment at par with those available at AIIMS Delhi to bolster diagnostic and patient-care facilities.

Sukhu said the Government was also planning exposure visits to renowned and world-class healthcare institutions abroad for medical students and faculty to acquaint them with advanced treatment practices and incorporate them into health institutions in the state.

The Government is also planning to adopt new-age healthcare techniques, including gene and molecular therapy, he said.

The State Government is prioritising the strengthening of all medical colleges and filling vacant posts in healthcare institutions, Sukhu added. (PTI)