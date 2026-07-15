Himachal Governor launches 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' drive, calls for collective action on climate

SHIMLA, July 14 : Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta on Tuesday launched the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' plantation campaign at Jutogh Cantonment here, calling for collective efforts to tackle climate change, rising temperatures and environmental pollution through large-scale afforestation and public participation.

Launching the campaign organised by the Prarthana Social Welfare Society, the Governor planted an Araucaria sapling in the cantonment premises and said tree plantation was one of the simplest and most effective ways to address growing environmental challenges.

Describing the initiative as more than a plantation programme, Gupta said it had evolved into an emotional and national movement reflecting India's cultural ethos while expressing gratitude towards both nature and mothers.

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He said the care and protection provided by a mother were mirrored in the role of trees, which sustain life by providing clean air, conserving water, offering shade and fruits and maintaining ecological balance.

Referring to the Vedas and Upanishads, the Governor said Indian civilisation has always regarded the Earth as Mother and trees as life-givers.

He stated that the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had grown into a nationwide people's movement promoting environmental conservation and respect for mothers.

Highlighting Himachal Pradesh's rich natural heritage, including its forests, rivers, Himalayan ecosystem and biodiversity, Gupta stressed the need for collective efforts to preserve these resources for future generations.

He urged students and youth to take the lead in environmental conservation by not only planting saplings but also nurturing them until they mature into healthy trees, saying the campaign's success would depend on the survival of every sapling planted.

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh stressed the importance of balancing development with environmental protection through sustainable development practices. He suggested that every student should adopt a sapling and take responsibility for its upkeep, adding that rapid urbanisation and shrinking forest habitats had forced wild animals closer to human settlements, making conservation more urgent.

Later, the Governor visited the Cantonment Museum where he was honoured by the Commanding Officer.

Station Commander Jutogh Brigadier Inderveer Rana, Chief Executive Officer of Jutogh Cantonment Nishant Gupta, Commanding Officer of 1 JAK Rifles Colonel Sachin Kumar, Kendriya Vidyalaya Jutogh Principal Mohit Kumar, Prarthana Social Welfare Society President Himesh Sharma, students and other dignitaries attended the programme.

(UNI)