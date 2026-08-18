Himachal CM Sukhu urges Centre to grant early approval for industrial parks proposals

SHIMLA, Aug 17 : Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday urged the Centre to accord early approval to industrial parks and to strengthen railway connectivity in the state.

He was participating in the third meeting of the Apex Monitoring Authority of the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust organised in New Delhi via virtual mode from Shimla.

The meeting was chaired by Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman.

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During the meeting, Sukhu apprised the state government's efforts to develop world-class industrial infrastructure to accelerate industrial development and attract large-scale investment in Himachal Pradesh.

He said that under the first phase of the Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojna (BHAVYA), the state government had already submitted two proposals to the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust for developing investment-ready industrial parks. " These industrial parks are proposed to have modern plug-and-play infrastructure facilities," he added.

"The proposed projects include an industrial park spread over 75 acres at Beetan village in Una district at a cost of Rs. 80 crore and an industrial park spread over 150 acres in the Majholi industrial area at Nalagarh in Solan district at a cost of Rs. 154.39 crore," he said.

The chief minister further said that these projects were of immense importance for industrial development, employment generation and regional economic development in the state.

He also emphasised the need to strengthen logistics and transportation infrastructure to promote industrial expansion in Himachal Pradesh.

Sukhu also sought extension of the Baddi-Nalagarh railway line, as the improved rail connectivity would reduce logistics costs, provide industries with better access to markets, enhance the competitiveness of manufacturing units and further encourage private investment in the state. (PTI)