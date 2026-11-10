Himachal CM celebrates Diwali with 'Children of the State' at Mashobra

SHIMLA, Nov 9 : Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu celebrated Diwali with the 'Children of the State' at the Balika Ashram, Mashobra, on Sunday, a statement issued here said.

On the occasion, he joined the children in bursting crackers and distributed fruits, sweets and crackers among them. He said that all 'Children of the State' were members of his family, which was why he frequently visited them.

'Children of the State' refers to orphaned, abandoned and destitute children adopted and cared for by the Himachal Pradesh government under the Mukhyamantri Sukhashraya Yojana.

Sukhu said that he visited various child care institutions across the state to understand their concerns and address their needs through appropriate welfare initiatives, according to the statement issued on Monday.

He assured the children that the state government had adequate financial resources to ensure their welfare and well-being. He said that the government was bearing their educational expenses and providing support to help them become self-reliant. Financial assistance was also being extended to them for building houses and meeting marriage-related expenses.

He said that the state government was committed to providing better residential facilities to children living in child care institutions. In this direction, an amount of Rs 20 crore had been released for the construction of hostels in these institutions, he added.

The chief minister said that the government had assumed the responsibility of both the mother and father of the 'Children of the State'.

Several initiatives were being undertaken to ensure their overall development, security and a bright future.

The chief minister urged the children to study diligently, imbibe good values and become responsible citizens. He encouraged them to work hard and bring laurels to Himachal Pradesh.

He assured them that the state government would continue to take care of their needs and that he personally monitored their welfare and facilities.

On the occasion, the students of Balika Ashram, Mashobra, presented a cultural programme. (PTI)