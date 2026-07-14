Himachal: Baba Balak Nath Temple mandates pocketless dress code for staff handling offerings

HAMIRPUR, Jul 13: The Baba Balak Nath Temple in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur on Monday introduced a dress code requiring staff members engaged in counting offerings to wear pocketless clothing to strengthen transparency in the process.

The decision follows an incident involving the alleged theft of offerings at the Ram temple in Ayodhya and was implemented on the instructions of Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner and Sidh Baba Balak Nath Temple Trust Chairperson Gandharva Rathore.

The new dress code requires all staff involved in counting offerings to wear garments without pockets, a temple trust spokesperson said, adding that the measure was introduced to strengthen transparency and accountability in the process.

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Rathore said the proposal had been under consideration for a long time and has now been brought into effect from Monday.

The Baba Balak Nath Temple at Deotsidh, one of the major temples in the state controlled by the Himachal Pradesh government under the HP Endowment Temples Act, receives nearly 70 to 80 lakh pilgrims annually.

Devotees visit the temple to pay obeisance to Baba Balak Nath, regarded as an incarnation of Lord Kartikeya, the elder son of Lord Shiva.

According to the temple trust, cash offerings are already counted under a prescribed procedure in the presence of authorised staff and officials and under CCTV surveillance.

The mandatory use of pocketless clothing has now been added as another safeguard to ensure transparency, honesty and accountability in the counting process.

The Deotsidh shrine is one of North India's prominent religious centres and attracts thousands of devotees every day seeking the blessings of Baba Balak Nath. (PTI)