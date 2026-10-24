Himachal announces 5 pc DA hike for employees, additional Rs 10,000 for Class IV staff

SHIMLA, Oct 23 : Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday announced a 5 per cent increase in dearness allowance (DA) for the state government employees and an additional payment of Rs 10,000 to class IV employees ahead of Deepawali.

Addressing a press conference here, the chief minister said a notification in this regard would be issued on Friday and additional DA would be paid along with the October salary.

Launching a scathing attack on Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur over his claims that the state's loan liability has mounted to Rs 1.20 lakh crore, Sukhu said that the exact loan liability as on October 22, 2026 stood at Rs 99,461 crore.

The previous BJP government had raised loans amounting to Rs 43,261 crore during its five-year tenure, despite receiving revenue deficit grants of about Rs 10,000 crore every year and GST compensation, Sukhu said.

Meanwhile, the present government had taken loans amounting to Rs 37,781 crore.

The loans were raised strictly adhering to the parameters of the central government, and some loans were interest-free, he said, adding that the total outstanding loans stood at Rs 76,633 crore when the BJP government demitted office, besides liabilities of Rs 11,000 crore on account of arrears of DA and implementation of Sixth Pay Commission recommendations.

Elaborating on measures taken to increase revenue, Sukhu said that the government had won legal battles in some long-pending cases, including the Wild Flower Hall case and changed the excise policy. As a consequence, the state was fast moving towards economic self-reliance. (PTI)