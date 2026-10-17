Hillview Honda launches new Honda Elevate

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 16: Hillview Honda, authorized dealers of premium Honda Cars, today unveiled The New Honda Elevate, bringing a bold new expression to its popular mid-size SUV.

Designed with an ‘All New, All Bold’ attitude, the New Elevate combines a stronger and more expressive road presence with enhanced premium comfort, loaded with new-age features and greater driving convenience, while retaining Honda’s proven engineering DNA.

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Designed for a new generation of SUV customers with active and spirited lifestyles, the New Elevate encourages them to explore beyond the familiar while making every journey comfortable, intuitive, and reassuring.

Commenting on the unveiling, Ravish Trehan, Managing Director, Hillview Honda said, “The Honda Elevate has established a strong connection with customers through its confident design, versatility and enjoyable driving experience. With the New Elevate, Honda is taking this character forward with a much bolder expression and significant enhancements across design, comfort, technology and convenience. Being the lead market for its sales, India is the first country to launch the New Elevate globally. Its bolder, more rugged styling and enhanced premium features are designed to meet the evolving aspirations of today’s SUV buyers.”

The New Honda Elevate features a refreshed exterior designed to deliver a more confident and rugged SUV stance. At the front, the redesigned fascia introduces an all-new Bold Mesh Grille with gloss black upper-moulding grille & lower front garnish, a repositioned Honda’s “H Mark”.

The new Rugged Tri-Bar Signature LED Position Lights create a distinctive visual identity and further enhances the character of the front end.

The New Honda Elevate will be available in five grades – SV, V, VX, ZX and ZX+ with manual transmission, and four grades – V, VX, ZX and ZX+ with CVT transmission.

The New Honda Elevate will come with 3-year/unlimited-kilometre standard warranty from the date of purchase.

Customers can further opt for an extended warranty of up to 7 years/unlimited kilometres and Anytime Warranty° up to 10 years/120,000 kilometres, providing added peace of mind throughout ownership.