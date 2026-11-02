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Home / Business / Hikal bags multi-year CDMO contract  from European agrochemical firm

Hikal bags multi-year CDMO contract  from European agrochemical firm

NEW DELHI, Nov 2:  Hikal Ltd on Monday said it has signed a multi-year contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) agreement with a Europe-based global agrochemical company to supply a specialised product to markets worldwide. The contract has been signed by...

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Daily Excelsior
01:07 PM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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NEW DELHI, Nov 2:  Hikal Ltd on Monday said it has signed a multi-year contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) agreement with a Europe-based global agrochemical company to supply a specialised product to markets worldwide.
The contract has been signed by the company's crop protection division, following the successful process development and scale-up of the new product undertaken by Hikal, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The product's commercial launch is expected towards the end of the 2026-27 financial year.
Supply volumes are anticipated to grow progressively as regulatory approvals are secured across global markets, it added.
The filing did not disclose further details of the deal.
"This contract marks an important milestone for our crop protection business, converting nearly three years of collaborative development and scale-up into a long-term commercial partnership," Hikal Ltd Chairman & Managing Director Sameer Hiremath said.
He added that the development demonstrates the company's technical expertise and manufacturing capabilities in taking complex products from development to commercial supply, positioning it well to support the planned launch and global expansion.
The partnership also strengthens Hikal's crop protection business by expanding its portfolio of specialised offerings for global customers, the filing added. (PTI)
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