Highway Expansion: Over dozen shops demolished amidst resentment

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 11: More than a dozen shops were demolished here today by the authorities concerned for highway expansion work.

The demolition triggered resentment among the shopkeepers who sought immediate rehabilitation.

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The authorities concerned pressed men and machinery into service and continued the demolition drive for the second day in Satwari-Nai Basti area amid tight security.

Sources informed that notices were already served to the shopkeepers and they have vacated the shops.

"About 20 shops were demolished in Satwari area yesterday while 13 shops were demolished today," they maintained adding: "The shopkeepers were served notices several times and were informed two days back also to remove their belongings before the demolition."

Power supply to the structures was also disconnected a day before.

A shopkeeper claimed that the administration was acting arbitrarily.

"Our livelihood has been completely destroyed," he further said.

Another shopkeeper, Arminder claimed that no one can compensate for such losses.

He urged to the J&K Lieutenant Governor and the Chief Minister to ensure justice and rehabilitation for the affected shopkeepers as many of them were earning their livelihood from these shops for the last 50 years.

Meanwhile, NC Provincial president Jammu, Rattan Lal Gupta has strongly condemned the demolition of shops belonging to the shopkeepers of Satwari and Nai Basti, Jammu. He claimed that BJP has betrayed those whose livelihoods have been adversely affected. Gupta demanded that the authorities should immediately take concrete steps for the rehabilitation of the affected shopkeepers.