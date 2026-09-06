Higher education must prepare students for democracy: VP

GUWAHATI, Sept 6: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Sunday said higher education institutions must prepare students to make meaningful contributions to society and democracy, rather than merely equip them for careers.

Addressing the golden jubilee celebrations of Geetanagar College in Guwahati, Radhakrishnan underlined the role of educational institutions in nation-building and promoting inclusive growth.

In his maiden visit to Assam after assuming office as vice president, he said educational institutions were among the most important vehicles for building a developed India as they can create the workforce required to realise the vision.

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"Higher education must prepare citizens for democracy and the country, and not merely careers," he said.

"The success of educational institutions is reflected in the success of their students. Quality teaching can ensure excellence in students, while infrastructure can only build facilities," he added.

Radhakrishnan said the Northeast have been given priority in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed India.

He also urged students to stay away from drugs and discourage their family members and friends from using them.

He further advised them to restrict their use of social media. (PTI)