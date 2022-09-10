High quality investigation will help in increasing conviction rate in UAPA cases: DGP

*12 ASIs, 20 NGOs promoted

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 10: High quality investigation with good prosecution will help in increasing conviction rate in UAPA cases.

This was stated by the Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh while chaired a meeting at Police Headquarters of senior officers of Police, Prosecution and NIA.

The meeting was regarding augmentation of investigation, prosecution capabilities and scientific investigation facilities for quality investigation in order to enhance conviction rates under UAPA, narco and other sensitive cases in the courts of law.

The meeting was attended by Special DG CID J&K RR Swain, DG Prosecution J&K Deepak Kumar, ADGP Headquarters PHQ MK Sinha, ADGP Coordination PHQ Danesh Rana, ADGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar, IGP Headquarters PHQ BS Tutti, DIG NIA Ashish Kumar, DIG CKR Sujit Kumar, DIG SKR Abdul Jabbar, DIG NKR Udaybhaskar Billa, AIG JS Johar and Chief Prosecuting Officer PHQ Suhaib Ashraf.

On the onset, Special DG CID J&K R.R Swain highlighted the measures and steps to be taken to improve the investigation skills and augmentation of manpower for speedy investigation of UAPA and other sensitive cases.

The DGP while addressing the officers emphasized on the need of strengthening the Special Investigation Units (SIUs) of the districts and handing over to them cases categorized keeping in view the sensitivity and importance of such cases. He emphasized on the monitoring of the selected cases at district, range and zonal levels. He directed that the range DIGs will submit reports of the investigation of terror related cases registered under UAPA highlighting the progress at different stages of the investigation from the registration to the framing of charges on daily basis.

The DGP said that district SSPs must discuss the cases with their teams and SIUs on a regular basis devoting ample time to UAPA cases. He said that meticulous planning of investigation will definitely get better results which will culminate into convictions in the Courts.

The DGP directed for SIUs strengthening and empowerment by posting an adequate number of Investigation officers for speedy investigation of the UAPA within the shortest period of time.

Meanwhile, the DGP Dilbag Singh issued promotion order in respect of 12 ASIs of Executive Cadre to the rank of Sub-Inspectors.

Departmental Promotion Committee had recommended promotion to these personnel of Executive Cadre of J&K Police. After thorough scrutiny of the service records, promotion in respect of 12 ASIs to the rank of Sub-Inspectors has been ordered. PHQ has also issued in-situ promotion orders in respect of 20 NGOs

DGP has expressed hope that the promotion will serve as an inspiration for these personnel to perform their duties in higher rank with enhanced dedication and zeal.