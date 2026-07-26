High-powered task force on exam reforms set up under Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani: PM Modi

NEW DELHI, July 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced the formation of a high-powered task force on examination reforms, headed by technology expert and Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, to overhaul India's testing system, improve transparency and strengthen the use of technology in future examinations.

The announcement came a day after the Centre accepted the key demands raised by the youth-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which had spearheaded a month-long student agitation in Delhi over alleged examination irregularities and NEET paper leaks. The protests had sought the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who resigned from the post on Saturday after submitting his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a video message shared on social media, the Prime Minister said strict action had already been taken against those accused of compromising the future of students, asserting that the government was working to make the examination system more secure and credible.

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"The Government of India is continuously taking various measures for the future of students. Those who tampered with the students' future are languishing in jail. We have already established fast-track courts. We are also moving towards enacting new legislation in Parliament that incorporates stringent legal provisions. However, we must look to the future. Our examination system needs to be reliable and transparent, and it must make maximum use of technology," Modi said.

He said the newly constituted task force would examine ways to reform the examination process and ensure greater integrity in upcoming tests.

"To address these concerns, a high-powered task force-comprising world-renowned technology expert Nandan Nilekani-will be constituted to focus on examination reforms and ensure the integrity of upcoming examinations based on its recommendations," he added.

The task force is expected to suggest measures aimed at preventing paper leaks, improving digital security, enhancing monitoring mechanisms and making the examination process more transparent for students. (UNI)