Srinagar, Nov 23: A comprehensive Security Review Meeting was held at Police Control Room (PCR), Kashmir, Srinagar, on Monday, with representatives of all concerned security and intelligence agencies.

The police said that the meeting was chaired by Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Sujit Kumar (IPS).

The meeting focused on reviewing the overall security grid across the Kashmir Valley, covering both the Valley floor and the mountainous and higher-altitude areas.

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Special emphasis was laid on strengthening inter-agency coordination, operational preparedness, area domination, intelligence sharing and maintaining a robust, proactive and coordinated security grid across the Valley.(GNS)