Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 24: A high-level meeting for finalization of preparedness for the upcoming Jammu & Kashmir Agri Science Congress 2026 was held today at SKUAST-Jammu, Chatha, under the chairmanship of Prof B N Tripathi, Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-Jammu.

The meeting was held in the presence of Babila Rakwal, Commissioner Secretary, Science & Technology, Government of Jammu & Kashmir. All Statutory Officers of the University were present in the meeting. Dr Tuhina Dey, Organizing Secretary of the Congress and Professor & Head, Division of Plant Breeding & Genetics, Faculty of Agriculture, SKUAST-Jammu, presented a detailed report on the preparedness for the Congress.

Advertisement

The meeting reviewed in detail the final arrangements for the Congress, which is being organized by Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Jammu and sponsored by the Jammu & Kashmir Science, Technology & Innovation Council (Department of Science & Technology, UT of J&K). The three-day Congress, themed Transforming Agriculture through Innovation, Sustainability and Digital Technologies for Food Security" will be held from 2nd to 4th December, 2026 at SKUAST-Jammu, Main Campus, Chatha.

Prof Tripathi emphasized that all arrangements must be completed well in time to ensure a smooth, well-organized and memorable Congress. He directed the officers to work in close coordination and ensure the best possible facilities for delegates, scientists, students, farmers and other participants coming from across J&K and the country.

Babila Rakwal appreciated the efforts of the University and assured full support from the Science & Technology Department for the successful conduct of the Congress. She stressed on showcasing innovation, youth participation and farmer-centric technologies during the Congress.