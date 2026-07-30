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Home / Latest News / High-Level Meeting Of Union Ministers Held At PM Modi's Office In Parliament

High-Level Meeting Of Union Ministers Held At PM Modi's Office In Parliament

New Delhi, Jul 30: A high-level meeting of Union ministers, including Rajnath Singh, S Jaishankar and Nirmala Sitharaman, was held at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office in Parliament on Thursday. The meeting was also attended by National Security Advisor Ajit...

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Daily Excelsior
01:27 PM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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New Delhi, Jul 30: A high-level meeting of Union ministers, including Rajnath Singh, S Jaishankar and Nirmala Sitharaman, was held at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office in Parliament on Thursday.

The meeting was also attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Other ministers who attended the meeting were JP Nadda, Piyush Goyal, Hardeep Singh Puri and Sarbananda Sonowal.

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P K Mishra, principal secretary to the prime minister, was also present at the meeting. (Agencies)

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